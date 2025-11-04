Typhoon in the Philippines claims two lives and causes floods

A powerful typhoon swept through the central Philippines on Monday, killing at least two people and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. This was reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

After the typhoon emerged from the Pacific Ocean overnight, flash floods occurred in several areas. In two villages, people were trapped on the roofs of their houses, and cars were submerged. Due to the bad weather, tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate from dangerous areas. According to AP, a video of the typhoon's aftermath was filmed by journalist Jacqueline Hernandez.

The typhoon brought significant destruction to the central Philippines. Rescuers continue to help people trapped by the floods and assess the extent of the damage.

Recall

