If China blocks Taiwan, it will be an “act of war,” says island's government - media
Kyiv • UNN
Taiwan's Defense Minister said that China's blockade of the island would be considered an act of war. The Taiwanese government has released details of a food plan in case of a Chinese blockade, including a monthly inventory of stocks.
Taiwan is making statements after China conducted a new wave of military maneuvers on the island's outskirts. The Taiwanese government has also recently released details of its wartime food plan, which includes sufficient supplies across the island in case of a Chinese blockade.
Written by UNN with references to EFE and Reuters.
The blockade of Taiwan by China is an “act of war,” Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Ku said on Wednesday, after Beijing practiced the same scenario during its latest military exercises around the island.
Koo told the media that the blockade could be considered an “act of war” according to the UN definition, as this would require the Chinese army to completely ban ships and planes from entering Taiwan.
The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a territory that has been governed autonomously since 1949 and is considered by Beijing to be a rebellious province.
Taiwan's statements came nine days after China conducted a new wave of military maneuvers in the vicinity of the island, during which the Chinese army simulated a blockade of ports and other key areas of the island.
During these exercises, China deployed a record 153 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and drones, and used its coast guard to surround the main island of Taiwan.
Taiwan develops military food plans
On Tuesday, the Taiwanese government released unusual details of its wartime food plan, saying it was taking monthly inventories of critical foods such as rice and ensuring that it was sufficiently stocked across the island in case of a Chinese blockade.
In a scenario where marine fishing is banned, the ministry said that the island's fish food supply would be sufficient to sustain pond fishing for more than three months.
The ministry said it plans to create a working group to ensure the security of food supplies by conducting a monthly inventory of the island's food resources.
