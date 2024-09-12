The Philippines will stick to its position on the Sabina Shoal, but has agreed with Beijing to take steps to reduce tensions in the area. This was announced today by the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Reuters and UNN.

The Philippines is firmly committed to its territorial positions, but is seeking to ease tensions with China. Recently, China and the Philippines held “frank and open” talks on territorial disputes between the two countries in the South China Sea.

Manila “reaffirmed its position” on the Sabina Shoal, but the country agreed with Beijing to take measures to reduce tensions in the area.

Context

Tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea continue to be a central theme in regional geopolitics, with significant implications for the balance of power in Asia. The resolution of these tensions is not only a bilateral issue, but has broader implications, involving the interests of external actors such as the United States, which closely follows any developments in the South China Sea, which is considered the center of freedom of navigation and global trade.

Sabina Spit, called Xianbin Reef by China and Escoda Spit by Manila, lies 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the Philippine province of Palawan, within its exclusive economic zone.

The two countries exchanged accusations of deliberately ramming each other's vessels in a series of clashes last month, just after an agreement was reached to resupply a Philippine warship stranded in the Second Thomas.

Second Thomas Shoal, also known in the Philippines as Ayungin Shoal, is a coral reef located in the South China Sea. It is a geographical formation located approximately 105 nautical miles west of the Philippine island of Palawan. Its geopolitical significance stems from a territorial dispute between several countries, including China and the Philippines, which claim sovereignty over the area.

