Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47418 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74214 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70573 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44259 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 50936 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147676 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159385 views
Philippines and China hold “frank and sincere” talks on territorial disputes in the South China Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12205 views

The Philippines reaffirmed its position on the Sabina Shoal, but agreed with China to reduce tensions. The parties held “frank and sincere” talks on territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The Philippines will stick to its position on the Sabina Shoal, but has agreed with Beijing to take steps to reduce tensions in the area. This was announced today by the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Reuters and UNN.

The Philippines is firmly committed to its territorial positions, but is seeking to ease tensions with China. Recently, China and the Philippines held “frank and open” talks on territorial disputes between the two countries in the South China Sea.

Manila “reaffirmed its position” on the Sabina Shoal, but the country agreed with Beijing to take measures to reduce tensions in the area.

Context

Tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea continue to be a central theme in regional geopolitics, with significant implications for the balance of power in Asia. The resolution of these tensions is not only a bilateral issue, but has broader implications, involving the interests of external actors such as the United States, which closely follows any developments in the South China Sea, which is considered the center of freedom of navigation and global trade.

Sabina Spit, called Xianbin Reef by China and Escoda Spit by Manila, lies 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the Philippine province of Palawan, within its exclusive economic zone.

The two countries exchanged accusations of deliberately ramming each other's vessels in a series of clashes last month, just after an agreement was reached to resupply a Philippine warship stranded in the Second Thomas.

Second Thomas Shoal, also known in the Philippines as Ayungin Shoal, is a coral reef located in the South China Sea. It is a geographical formation located approximately 105 nautical miles west of the Philippine island of Palawan. Its geopolitical significance stems from a territorial dispute between several countries, including China and the Philippines, which claim sovereignty over the area.

China urges Philippines to review relations over maritime tensions

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

