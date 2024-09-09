China urges Philippines to review relations over maritime tensions

China has called on the Philippines to “seriously consider the future” of relations amid tensions in the South China Sea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Monday, the Chinese newspaper People's Daily, published by the Communist Party of China, published a call for the Philippines to seriously consider the future of bilateral relations.

This comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where both countries have been exchanging accusations of deliberately ramming coast guard vessels.

The most recent incident was a violent clash in June in which a Filipino sailor lost a finger.

