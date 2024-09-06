Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official

russia is the most active foreign adversary trying to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, while China is more focused on influencing down-ballot races. A senior US intelligence official said this on Friday, reports UNN citing Reuters.

The official said Iran is more active than in past cycles, ramping up its efforts to influence voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections.

The U.S. intelligence community is increasingly using private alerts for the purposes of foreign influence operations, the official added at a briefing for reporters.

The briefing followed U.S. money laundering charges against two employees of Russian state media network RT on Wednesday in what officials said was a scheme to hire a U.S. company to produce online content to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Justice Department officials said two employees used shell companies and fake personas to pay $10 million to an unnamed Tennessee company to produce online videos aimed at increasing political divisions in the United States.

U.S. officials told a Senate committee in May that a growing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, are attempting to influence U.S. elections, and Russia, China, and Iran, while the most significant, are far from alone.

