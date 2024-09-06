Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27063 views

russia is actively trying to influence the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. China is focused on down-ballot races, and Iran is ramping up efforts to influence voters.

russia is the most active foreign adversary trying to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, while China is more focused on influencing down-ballot races. A senior US intelligence official said this on Friday, reports UNN citing Reuters.

The official said Iran is more active than in past cycles, ramping up its efforts to influence voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections.

The U.S. intelligence community is increasingly using private alerts for the purposes of foreign influence operations, the official added at a briefing for reporters.

The briefing followed U.S. money laundering charges against two employees of Russian state media network RT on Wednesday in what officials said was a scheme to hire a U.S. company to produce online content to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Justice Department officials said two employees used shell companies and fake personas to pay $10 million to an unnamed Tennessee company to produce online videos aimed at increasing political divisions in the United States.

U.S. officials told a Senate committee in May that a growing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, are attempting to influence U.S. elections, and Russia, China, and Iran, while the most significant, are far from alone.

Used to influence US elections and reduce support for Ukraine: 32 domains blocked in the US for spreading Russian propaganda05.09.2024, 19:38 • 20443 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

