Used to influence US elections and reduce support for Ukraine: 32 domains blocked in the US for spreading Russian propaganda

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Used to influence US elections and reduce support for Ukraine: 32 domains blocked in the US for spreading Russian propaganda

Used to influence US elections and reduce support for Ukraine: 32 domains blocked in the US for spreading Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20444 views

The U.S. Department of Justice has blocked 32 Internet domains used by Russia to influence American public opinion. The domains spread propaganda to influence elections in the United States and other countries.

The U.S. Department of Justice has blocked 32 Internet domains used by the Russian government to influence public opinion of American citizens. According to the statement of the US Department of Justice, the domains were used by the ANO MC Dialogue, the Structura group of companies and the Social Design Agency (SDA), UNN reports.

According to the US Department of Justice, the Russian companies Social Design Agency (SDA), Structura National Technology (Structura) and ANO Dialog, which operate under the direction and control of the Russian Presidential Administration, in particular, the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko, used these domains, among other things, to "covertly disseminate Russian pro-government propaganda to reduce the goals of international support for Ukraine, strengthen pro-Russian policies and interests, and influence voters in elections in the United States and other countries, including the U.S. presidential election in 2024.

"The Department of Justice is seizing 32 Internet domains that the Russian government and Russian government-sponsored entities used to engage in a covert campaign to interfere with and influence the outcome of our nation's elections," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"According to our court documents, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including Sergei Kiriyenko, instructed Russian public relations companies to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election. An internal planning document created by the Kremlin indicates that the goal of the campaign is to secure a better election result for Russia. The sites we are taking down today were filled with Russian government propaganda that was created by the Kremlin to reduce international support for Ukraine, strengthen pro-Russian policies and interests, and influence voters in the United States and elsewhere. Our actions today make it clear that the Department of Justice will aggressively confront and stop attempts by the Russian government or any other malicious actor to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy.

"...Russia remains the predominant foreign threat to our elections," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "At Putin's direction, Russian companies SDA, Structura, and ANO Dialog used cybersquatting, fabricated influencers, and fake profiles to covertly promote false narratives created by AI on social media. These narratives targeted specific American demographics and regions in a calculated attempt to undermine our elections. Our republic depends on elections that are free from foreign interference, and we will not stop in our efforts to expose foreign malign influence operations and defend our democracy without fear or favor.

"Today's announcement reveals the extent of the Russian government's influence operations and their reliance on advanced AI to spread disinformation," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "Companies working at the behest of the Russian government created websites to trick Americans into unwittingly consuming propaganda. By seizing these websites, the FBI is making it clear to the world what they are - Russia's attempts to interfere in our elections and influence our society. The FBI will continue to work with our partners to expose and stop these covert influence campaigns.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI's Philadelphia office. The agency recognized that the domains were part of a disinformation campaign dubbed Operation Doppelganger.

The domains themselves were either their own media brands or created on the principle of cybersquatting (imitation of another person's or company's website). To attract the audience, paid advertising on social networks or the publication of links to domains through accounts created on behalf of US citizens, as well as PR with "influential people around the world" were used. It is assumed that advanced AI technologies were also used to disseminate information.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

