There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 occupants' attacks, and in the Kursk sector - 41 attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 08.00 on January 4, 2025, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 64 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 11 missiles and dropping 95 combat aerial vehicles, and employed 2,257 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out almost five thousand attacks, including 230 from multiple rocket launchers - the statement said.

Details

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Hremyachka, Khotiyivka, Semenivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Zhuravka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Stepnohirsk.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out seven attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodyane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novooleynivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Shevchenko.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopil and Novosilka.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka. Enemy aircraft were active in the area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units twice without success.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched three missile and 10 air strikes, using three missiles and 15 guided bombs, and fired 357 artillery shells at our troops' positions and settlements, - the General Staff reported.



The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Gulyaypillia sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

It is noted that on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

