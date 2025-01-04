There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80824 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132477 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139735 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136893 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136328 views
05:55 PM • 71077 views
06:08 PM • 104945 views
06:35 PM • 107148 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157014 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177123 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168704 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 196216 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185310 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136328 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 136893 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144765 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136280 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153309 views
There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31042 views

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements took place, of which 41 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region. The enemy launched 4 missile and 64 air strikes, using 11 missiles and 95 anti-aircraft missiles.

There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 occupants' attacks, and in the Kursk sector - 41 attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 08.00 on January 4, 2025, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 64 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 11 missiles and dropping 95 combat aerial vehicles, and employed 2,257 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out almost five thousand attacks, including 230 from multiple rocket launchers

- the statement said.

Details

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Hremyachka, Khotiyivka, Semenivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Zhuravka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Stepnohirsk.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out seven attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodyane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novooleynivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Shevchenko.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopil and Novosilka.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka. Enemy aircraft were active in the area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units twice without success.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched three missile and 10 air strikes, using three missiles and 15 guided bombs, and fired 357 artillery shells at our troops' positions and settlements,

- the General Staff reported.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Gulyaypillia sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

It is noted that on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Plus 1510 occupants and 23 artillerymen: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04.01.25, 07:59 • 43599 views

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

