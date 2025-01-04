Plus 1510 occupants and 23 artillerymen: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, its losses amount to about 794,760 troops, 9679 tanks and more than 3000 cruise missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Also, as of January 4, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 9679 (+2) enemy tanks, 20093 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 21578 (+23) artillery systems, 1257 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+1) helicopters, 21356 (+107) operational and tactical drones, 3006 (+3) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 32843 (+73) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3675 (+0) units of special equipment of the Russian army.

Zelensky: Russia fired more than 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in three days of the new year