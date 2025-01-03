Zelensky: Russia fired more than 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in three days of the new year

During the first three days of the new year, the Russian army used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian cities and villages. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"In the first three days of the new year alone, the Russian army used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian cities and villages. Our soldiers managed to shoot down or neutralize a significant part of them with electronic warfare," Zelensky said.

According to the President, unfortunately, there were hits, there are wounded and dead.

In addition, there are daily attacks by Russian guided aerial bombs.

"Such Russian terror, which does not lose its intensity, requires us and all partners not to reduce activity in building our air shield, all its system elements - from petriots to mobile fire groups," Zelenskyy summarized.

