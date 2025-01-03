Russian strike on Chernihiv: number of casualties rises to four

One person was killed and four wounded in a Russian strike on Chernihiv. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

"As of 6:30 p.m., one person was reported dead and four wounded," the statement said.

The rescue operation is reported to be ongoing. Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged as a result of the hostile attack.

The police are providing assistance to the residents of the affected residential area, documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting evidence of another war crime of the occupiers.

Earlier it was reportedthat the enemy launched a triple missile attack on residential buildings on the outskirts of Chernihiv.