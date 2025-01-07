ukenru
The powerful magnetic storm that lasted for a week is on the wane

The powerful magnetic storm that lasted for a week is on the wane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68776 views

The powerful magnetic storm that has been affecting the Earth since the end of 2024 is on the decline with a K-index of 4. Solar activity is forecast to further decline to a K-index of 2 by January 9.

The powerful magnetic storm that began affecting the Earth in late 2024 is finally on the wane. According to geophysical research, the storm reached its peak earlier this week, but now its activity has significantly decreased. This was reported by Meteoagent, UNN reported.

Details

According to Meteoagent, the powerful magnetic storm that lasted for a week subsided on January 7. Solar activity is currently observed with a K-index of 4 (yellow level).

Image

In addition, the index is expected to decline in the coming days.

In particular, on January 8, solar activity is expected to drop to K-index 3 (green level). And on January 9, the K-index will be 2.

Recall

In January 2025, magnetic storms of varying intensity are predicted, with the most active period from January 1 to 18. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth

