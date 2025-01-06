ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Actual
Ukrainian business received UAH 1.5 billion in soft loans over the week

Ukrainian business received UAH 1.5 billion in soft loans over the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42889 views

Under the program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%”, businesses received UAH 1.5 billion in concessional financing. Most of the funds were allocated to support the processing industry - UAH 567 million.

Over the past week, Ukrainian businesses have received preferential loans worth UAH 1.5 billion under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the largest amount of funding (UAH 567 million) was provided to support processing enterprises. Investment projects received UAH 400 million, and UAH 359 million was allocated to replenish working capital. In addition, UAH 181 million was allocated for businesses operating in high-risk areas of war. 

Forty-six banks, including leading Ukrainian financial institutions, joined the program.

Recall

The program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" is one of the components of the "Made in Ukraine" policy initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum loan amount for working capital financing to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%"01.05.24, 20:32 • 56393 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyEconomy
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

