Denmark changes royal coat of arms: what's behind the disappearance of three historic crowns

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145665 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134061 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104437 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93599 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129523 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128201 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92154 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101065 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163391 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180406 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128201 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134239 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151442 views
Denmark changes royal coat of arms: what's behind the disappearance of three historic crowns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35993 views

King Frederik has updated the Danish coat of arms, removing the three crowns of the Kalmar Union and adding the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The changes reflect current political priorities for the autonomous territories.

The King of Denmark has changed his coat of arms after Trump's statements about buying Greenland. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the new version of the coat of arms has disappeared the three crowns that for centuries symbolized the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Instead, the polar bear and the ram, representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, are now in the spotlight. The decision reflected Denmark's current political priorities, which seek to strengthen ties with the autonomous territories. 

The coat of arms was updated less than a year after Frederik's accession to the throne. After the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, he immediately made it clear that protecting the interests of the Arctic territories would be one of his priorities. 

Recall

Donald Trump, who is soon to become president of the United States for the second time, has again publicly stated his desire to buy Greenland. At the same time, calls for independence are growing in Greenland itself, fueled by recent scandals and historical traumas from the colonial period. 

Denmark beefs up Greenland's defenses after Trump's statements24.12.24, 22:00 • 31362 views

Add

Historians had a mixed reaction to the change in the coat of arms. The removal of the three crowns, which for centuries symbolized the unity of the Scandinavian countries, was seen by many as a “sensation.” At the same time, experts note that the changes emphasize the current geopolitical reality: Denmark is trying to show that Greenland and the Faroe Islands remain an integral part of the kingdom. 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
margrethe-iiMargrethe II
frederik-xFrederik X
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States

