Denmark changes royal coat of arms: what's behind the disappearance of three historic crowns

The King of Denmark has changed his coat of arms after Trump's statements about buying Greenland. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the information, the new version of the coat of arms has disappeared the three crowns that for centuries symbolized the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Instead, the polar bear and the ram, representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, are now in the spotlight. The decision reflected Denmark's current political priorities, which seek to strengthen ties with the autonomous territories.

The coat of arms was updated less than a year after Frederik's accession to the throne. After the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, he immediately made it clear that protecting the interests of the Arctic territories would be one of his priorities.

Donald Trump, who is soon to become president of the United States for the second time, has again publicly stated his desire to buy Greenland. At the same time, calls for independence are growing in Greenland itself, fueled by recent scandals and historical traumas from the colonial period.

Historians had a mixed reaction to the change in the coat of arms. The removal of the three crowns, which for centuries symbolized the unity of the Scandinavian countries, was seen by many as a “sensation.” At the same time, experts note that the changes emphasize the current geopolitical reality: Denmark is trying to show that Greenland and the Faroe Islands remain an integral part of the kingdom.