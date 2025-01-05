Famous American director Jeff Baena dies at the age of 47

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44856 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146006 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126570 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134238 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110496 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129747 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128428 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31170 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93357 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101238 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128428 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142653 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134300 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151497 views
Actual
Famous American director Jeff Baena dies at the age of 47

Famous American director Jeff Baena dies at the age of 47

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41807 views

47-year-old American director Jeff Baena died at his residence in Los Angeles. He was known for his films If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie and The Small Hours, as well as his marriage to actress Aubrey Plaza.

At the age of 47, Jeff Baena, an American director known for the films If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie and The Little Hours, and the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, dies.

Writes to NME, transmits to UNN.

Details

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Baena's body was found on Friday, January 3, at his residence in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

But the media write about suicide. Jeff Baena wrote and directed films that often featured his wife, Aubrey Plaza, including the zombie comedy If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie (2014) and the medieval black comedy The Little Hours (2017).

Their romance began in 2011, and in 2020 the couple secretly married, announcing it publicly only a year later. In addition to these films, Baena also directed the black comedy Spin Me Round (2022), which was his last work. Both films starred actress Alison Brie in the title role.

Reference

Jeff Baena graduated from New York University with a degree in cinematography.

He began his career as an assistant to director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and later co-wrote the screenplay for the independent black comedy I Heart Huckabee (2004), which he co-wrote with David O. Russell. If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie received positive reviews from film critics.

The British edition of NME rated the film 3.5 stars, noting its original approach to the zombie comedy genre:

Baena's film combines gory scenes, humor, and unexpected romance to create an interesting experience for fans of the genre

Jeff Baena is survived by his wife Aubrey Plaza, mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, stepmother Michelle Baena and brother Brad.

Recall

Benji Gregory, who as a child played in the famous 1980s TV series “Alf”, has died at the age of 46. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising