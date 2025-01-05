Famous American director Jeff Baena dies at the age of 47

At the age of 47, Jeff Baena, an American director known for the films If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie and The Little Hours, and the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, dies.

Writes to NME, transmits to UNN.

Details

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Baena's body was found on Friday, January 3, at his residence in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

But the media write about suicide. Jeff Baena wrote and directed films that often featured his wife, Aubrey Plaza, including the zombie comedy If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie (2014) and the medieval black comedy The Little Hours (2017).

Their romance began in 2011, and in 2020 the couple secretly married, announcing it publicly only a year later. In addition to these films, Baena also directed the black comedy Spin Me Round (2022), which was his last work. Both films starred actress Alison Brie in the title role.

Reference

Jeff Baena graduated from New York University with a degree in cinematography.

He began his career as an assistant to director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and later co-wrote the screenplay for the independent black comedy I Heart Huckabee (2004), which he co-wrote with David O. Russell. If Your Girlfriend Is a Zombie received positive reviews from film critics.

The British edition of NME rated the film 3.5 stars, noting its original approach to the zombie comedy genre:

Baena's film combines gory scenes, humor, and unexpected romance to create an interesting experience for fans of the genre

Jeff Baena is survived by his wife Aubrey Plaza, mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, stepmother Michelle Baena and brother Brad.

Recall

