New Orleans reports casualties after car drives into crowd on popular Bourbon Street

On Wednesday morning, there were reports of multiple deaths after a car plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the United States, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

As noted, this is a popular tourist area, and in the early hours of the New Year, there could be a lively atmosphere.

Eyewitnesses told a CBS News reporter that the truck plowed into the crowd on Bourbon Street at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing his weapon, and police returned fire.

The reporter saw several people on the ground being treated for injuries.

A New Orleans police spokesman told CBS News that "preliminary reports indicate that the car may have crashed into a group of people. There are no known injuries, but no fatalities have been reported.

