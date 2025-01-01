ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

New Orleans reports casualties after car drives into crowd on popular Bourbon Street

New Orleans reports casualties after car drives into crowd on popular Bourbon Street

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22751 views

In the French Quarter of New Orleans, a truck allegedly drove into a crowd of people at high speed, and there are reports of casualties.

On Wednesday morning, there were reports of multiple deaths after a car plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the United States, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

As noted, this is a popular tourist area, and in the early hours of the New Year, there could be a lively atmosphere.

Eyewitnesses told a CBS News reporter that the truck plowed into the crowd on Bourbon Street at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing his weapon, and police returned fire.

The reporter saw several people on the ground being treated for injuries.

A New Orleans police spokesman told CBS News that "preliminary reports indicate that the car may have crashed into a group of people. There are no known injuries, but no fatalities have been reported.

In London on New Year's Eve, a car drove into a crowd: two people were injured01.01.25, 09:28 • 26734 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-statesUnited States

