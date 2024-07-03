Turkey's national team defeats Austria and makes it to the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Championship

At a match in Leipzig on Tuesday, the Turkish national team narrowly defeated Austria 2-1 and reached the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Football Championship, reports Suspilne. Sport, reports UNN.

The Turkish national team opened the scoring from a corner in the first minute of the match, while the Austrian national team created dangerous but unsuccessful chances at the Turkish goal during the first half.

In the second half, in the 59th minute, Turkey scored the second goal from the second standard, which Austria parried from its own corner in the 69th minute.

Austria's last chance to equalize came in the last minute of the match, but it ended in a save by the Turkish goalkeeper.

Thus, the Dutch national team takes on the Turkish national team in the 1/4 finals, the match will take place in Berlin on Saturday, July 6.

The 2024 UEFA European Championship takes place in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. The matches of the 1/4 finals will take place on Friday, with Spain and Germany meeting, and Portugal and France playing on the same day. On Saturday, the national teams of England and Switzerland, as well as the Netherlands and Turkey, will meet.

