NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74703 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103444 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180157 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225523 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138837 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366136 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181111 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149294 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197738 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Turkey's national team defeats Austria and makes it to the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20996 views

Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Football Championship.

Turkey's national team defeats Austria and makes it to the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Championship

At a match in Leipzig on Tuesday, the Turkish national team narrowly defeated Austria 2-1 and reached the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Football Championship, reports Suspilne. Sport, reports UNN.

Details

The Turkish national team opened the scoring from a corner in the first minute of the match, while the Austrian national team created dangerous but unsuccessful chances at the Turkish goal during the first half.

In the second half, in the 59th minute, Turkey scored the second goal from the second standard, which Austria parried from its own corner in the 69th minute.

Austria's last chance to equalize came in the last minute of the match, but it ended in a save by the Turkish goalkeeper.

Thus, the Dutch national team takes on the Turkish national team in the 1/4 finals, the match will take place in Berlin on Saturday, July 6.

Recall

The 2024 UEFA European Championship takes place in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. The matches of the 1/4 finals will take place on Friday, with Spain and Germany meeting, and Portugal and France playing on the same day. On Saturday, the national teams of England and Switzerland, as well as the Netherlands and Turkey, will meet.

The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania02.07.24, 22:47 • 20280 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Austria
Switzerland
Leipzig
England
France
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Turkey
Berlin
