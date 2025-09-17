Planned terrorist attacks in Europe via mail: Lithuanian law enforcement exposed a criminal group

Lithuanian law enforcement officers reported the exposure of a criminal group that planned to carry out terrorist attacks across Europe using postal services. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Lithuanian Criminal Bureau, one of the suspects sent four parcels from Vilnius using courier services. These packages contained improvised incendiary devices disguised as massage pillows and cosmetic products.

Two parcels were sent by air to the United Kingdom, and two by truck to Poland. One device exploded on July 20 at Leipzig Airport in Germany before being loaded onto a cargo plane.

Another exploded on July 21 in a truck traveling through Poland, and a third exploded on July 22 in a warehouse in Birmingham. The fourth failed due to a technical malfunction.

Investigators stated that the assassination attempt was organized and coordinated by Russian citizens who have ties to Russian military intelligence services. Charges have been brought against fifteen suspects, including citizens of Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine.

Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year, using Lithuanian and Polish SIM cards for this purpose.