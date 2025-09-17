Planned terrorist attacks in Europe via mail: Lithuanian law enforcement exposed a criminal group

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 516 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 8972 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 24985 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 34040 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 35628 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 96383 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114446 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53178 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62173 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101878 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 20617 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 43503 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 11086 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16738 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 10334 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 10432 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 43621 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 96374 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114437 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 62623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36945 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 42431 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71785 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69176 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73468 views
Actual
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9

Planned terrorist attacks in Europe via mail: Lithuanian law enforcement exposed a criminal group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Lithuanian law enforcement agencies have uncovered a criminal group that planned terrorist attacks across Europe using postal services. The criminals sent homemade incendiary devices disguised as massage pillows and cosmetics.

Planned terrorist attacks in Europe via mail: Lithuanian law enforcement exposed a criminal group

Lithuanian law enforcement officers reported the exposure of a criminal group that planned to carry out terrorist attacks across Europe using postal services. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Lithuanian Criminal Bureau, one of the suspects sent four parcels from Vilnius using courier services. These packages contained improvised incendiary devices disguised as massage pillows and cosmetic products.

Two parcels were sent by air to the United Kingdom, and two by truck to Poland. One device exploded on July 20 at Leipzig Airport in Germany before being loaded onto a cargo plane.

Another exploded on July 21 in a truck traveling through Poland, and a third exploded on July 22 in a warehouse in Birmingham. The fourth failed due to a technical malfunction.

Investigators stated that the assassination attempt was organized and coordinated by Russian citizens who have ties to Russian military intelligence services. Charges have been brought against fifteen suspects, including citizens of Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine.

Recall

Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year, using Lithuanian and Polish SIM cards for this purpose.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Latvia
Leipzig
Vilnius
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland