BMW Group sets new sales record for electrified vehicles

06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
05:00 AM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:37 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM
BMW Group sets new sales record for electrified vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

German automaker BMW Group has sold 3 million electrified vehicles worldwide. The share of electrified vehicles in the company's total sales exceeds 40%.

BMW Group sets new sales record for electrified vehicles

The German car manufacturing concern has sold 3 million electrified vehicles worldwide. Europe leads in sales of electrified vehicles. This is reported by UNN with reference to Press BMW Group and AutoBlog.

Details

BMW has sold its three-millionth electrified vehicle. This figure includes both plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

The share of electrified vehicles in BMW Group's total sales already exceeds 40%.

Nissan confirmed the return of the legendary GT-R: what is known about the future of "Godzilla"27.08.25, 14:32 • 3348 views

The jubilee car was a 3 Series hybrid manufactured in Munich. The company reported that BMW plug-in hybrid cars are gaining increasing popularity.

For reference

In July, the BMW Group already announced the sale of its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle – a fully electric MINI Countryman. This model from the plant in Leipzig was delivered to a customer in Portugal.

The company calculated:

If all 1.5 million fully electric vehicles delivered by the BMW Group since the launch of the BMW i3 were lined up, they would stretch over 6,500 kilometers, which is approximately the distance from Munich to New York.

Addition

It can also be concluded that BMW is not currently aiming for fully electric vehicles – the automaker covers almost every niche, with over 15 fully electric models from BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.

The company is developing SUVs aimed at adventure-loving buyers, as well as working on a G-Class competitor that will replace the XM, the report says.

Recall

In the US, Ford is having problems. The company is recalling over 355,000 trucks due to an instrument panel display issue.

Toyota's global sales in July increased by 4.8% due to electric vehicles and hybrids. Recent report: 899,449 Toyota vehicles were sold in July, up 4.8% from the same period last year.

Ihor Telezhnikov

