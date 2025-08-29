BMW Group sets new sales record for electrified vehicles

The German car manufacturing concern has sold 3 million electrified vehicles worldwide. Europe leads in sales of electrified vehicles. This is reported by UNN with reference to Press BMW Group and AutoBlog.

Details

BMW has sold its three-millionth electrified vehicle. This figure includes both plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

The share of electrified vehicles in BMW Group's total sales already exceeds 40%.

Nissan confirmed the return of the legendary GT-R: what is known about the future of "Godzilla"

The jubilee car was a 3 Series hybrid manufactured in Munich. The company reported that BMW plug-in hybrid cars are gaining increasing popularity.

For reference

In July, the BMW Group already announced the sale of its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle – a fully electric MINI Countryman. This model from the plant in Leipzig was delivered to a customer in Portugal.

The company calculated:

If all 1.5 million fully electric vehicles delivered by the BMW Group since the launch of the BMW i3 were lined up, they would stretch over 6,500 kilometers, which is approximately the distance from Munich to New York.

Addition

It can also be concluded that BMW is not currently aiming for fully electric vehicles – the automaker covers almost every niche, with over 15 fully electric models from BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.

The company is developing SUVs aimed at adventure-loving buyers, as well as working on a G-Class competitor that will replace the XM, the report says.

Recall

In the US, Ford is having problems. The company is recalling over 355,000 trucks due to an instrument panel display issue.

Toyota's global sales in July increased by 4.8% due to electric vehicles and hybrids. Recent report: 899,449 Toyota vehicles were sold in July, up 4.8% from the same period last year.