Nissan confirmed the return of the legendary GT-R: what is known about the future of "Godzilla"

The iconic Nissan GT-R model will return in a new form, the company officially announced, despite the completion of production of the last R35 version. This is stated in the Electrek material, writes UNN.

Details

Company CEO Ivan Espinosa assured fans that "this is not a farewell to the GT-R forever" and that the legendary sports car "will evolve and reappear" in the future.

After the R35 was removed from the assembly line at the Tochigi plant in Japan, Espinosa emphasized that Nissan's goal is to redesign the GT-R for a new generation and update it.

We want to preserve the legacy of the model, but take its performance to a new level - he noted.

No specific plans for the powertrain have been announced yet: the future GT-R may receive a hybrid, gasoline, or all-electric engine.

During the New York Auto Show, Nissan North America Senior Vice President Ponz Pandikuthira announced that the next "Godzilla," as this model is also called, will be a hybrid, although the electric GT-R Hyper Force EV concept demonstrated the possibility of a super-powerful all-electric sports car with 1300 horsepower and solid-state batteries.

Nissan partnered last week with LiCAP Technologies for mass production of such batteries, and the company plans to release the first electric car with solid-state batteries in 2028.

Regardless of the configuration, it will most likely take several years for the new GT-R to appear. Electrification or hybridization of the model remains a subject of discussion, but Nissan promises that the new generation will retain the legendary performance and spirit of "Godzilla."

