Eight unique editions from 1830–1906, removed from Ukrainian libraries during World War II, have returned to Kyiv from Germany.

The books have been transferred to state library collections, where they will be accessible to scholars and the public, reported the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

On August 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine transferred to the MCSC 8 printed editions published between 1830 and 1906 in printing houses in Berlin, Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Munich. The books were voluntarily returned by German citizen Barbara Breysach to the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany. These valuable copies were taken from Ukraine by her father during the German occupation. The title page of each book bears a library stamp indicating the institution where the edition was stored, or the owner's seal - the post states.

The rare editions were transferred to state library collections — the Yaroslav Mudryi National Library of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine.

The books will be accessible to scholars, students, and the general public, and can also be used in exhibition and research projects. The event was called a symbolic step in restoring historical memory and returning Ukraine's cultural heritage.

