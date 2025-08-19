$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Historical rarities returned to Ukraine: rare books from the 19th – early 20th century were taken out during World War II

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Eight unique books from 1830–1906, taken out during World War II, have returned to Kyiv from Germany. They have been transferred to state library collections for scholars and the public.

Historical rarities returned to Ukraine: rare books from the 19th – early 20th century were taken out during World War II

Eight unique editions from 1830–1906, removed from Ukrainian libraries during World War II, have returned to Kyiv from Germany.

The books have been transferred to state library collections, where they will be accessible to scholars and the public, reported the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

On August 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine transferred to the MCSC 8 printed editions published between 1830 and 1906 in printing houses in Berlin, Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Munich. The books were voluntarily returned by German citizen Barbara Breysach to the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany. These valuable copies were taken from Ukraine by her father during the German occupation. The title page of each book bears a library stamp indicating the institution where the edition was stored, or the owner's seal

- the post states.

The rare editions were transferred to state library collections — the Yaroslav Mudryi National Library of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine.

The books will be accessible to scholars, students, and the general public, and can also be used in exhibition and research projects. The event was called a symbolic step in restoring historical memory and returning Ukraine's cultural heritage.  

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred over 8.8 million hryvnias to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine for the continuation of scientific work in 2025. This concerns research in the fields of energy, nanotechnology, defense security, and others.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine returned the old printed book "Trebnyk" from 1844 with the autograph of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky, which was considered lost since World War II.

Famous chef Jamie Oliver is withdrawing his children's book "Billy and the Epic Escape" from sale after criticism for stereotyping Indigenous Australians.

The creator of the pirate library "Flibusta", known as Stiver, likely committed euthanasia.

