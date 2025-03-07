"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110283 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170794 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107532 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173868 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145097 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108177 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87298 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11985 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24792 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12576 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21692 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87300 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160637 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21693 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24793 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38832 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47426 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135981 views
"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36659 views

In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

In Greece, four book shelves were opened in February 2025 four Ukrainian book shelves. The opening, part of a project initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, also took place in Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

This is stated in a message on the page of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

During February, nine Ukrainian book shelves appeared in six countries: Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

In particular, four book shelves were opened in Greece. Now the "Ukrainian Book Shelf" is represented in the Central Public Library of the city of Veria, the Central Public Library of the city of Katerini, the Central Municipal Library of the city of Nea Moudania, and the volunteer center for Ukrainian mothers and children Ilios in the city of Perea. 

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the consul of Ukraine presented a bilingual Ukrainian-Greek book by Ukrainian poet and defender Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov titled "Verses from the Shooting Gallery," which was published in Greece in January this year.

Finland:

The fifth Ukrainian book shelf has already been opened in this country, - this time in the library of the city of Lahti. 

This city has actively supported Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale Russian aggression and, in particular, its brother city – Zaporizhzhia.

In Poland the presentation of the book shelf took place on International Mother Language Day. 

The shelf was opened in the Public Library named after Tadeusz Guminski in the city of Legnica.

In Hungary:

Representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine handed over Ukrainian books to one of the kindergartens in Budapest, which is attended by about 20 little Ukrainians.

"Ukrainian bookshelf" can already be found in 50 countries: Costa Rica has joined the project10.06.24, 15:27 • 18739 views

In the Kingdom of Morocco:

In this country, in the northwest of Africa, Ukrainian books have appeared in the university library of Agadir State University named after Ben Zohra. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the expansion of academic and scientific cooperation of this institution with higher education institutions and research institutes in Ukraine.

In Portugal:

Another book shelf has opened in this country - in the library of the city of Matozinhos. Previously, Ukrainian books appeared in Porto, Espinho, and Viseu.

We are implementing this project because we want Ukraine to be heard and understood everywhere. So that through our literature, primary sources, the connection with Ukraine is maintained by both Ukrainians in different countries and those who seek deep and objective knowledge about our culture and history

– said the First Lady.

A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska23.10.24, 22:30 • 48422 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCultureOur people abroad
Morocco
Finland
Greece
Portugal
Hungary
Olena Zelenska
Poland
