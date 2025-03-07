"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February
In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
In February 2025 four Ukrainian book shelves. The opening, part of a project initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, also took place in Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
During February, nine Ukrainian book shelves appeared in six countries: Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
In particular, four book shelves were opened in Greece. Now the "Ukrainian Book Shelf" is represented in the Central Public Library of the city of Veria, the Central Public Library of the city of Katerini, the Central Municipal Library of the city of Nea Moudania, and the volunteer center for Ukrainian mothers and children Ilios in the city of Perea.
On the occasion of the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the consul of Ukraine presented a bilingual Ukrainian-Greek book by Ukrainian poet and defender Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov titled "Verses from the Shooting Gallery," which was published in Greece in January this year.
Finland:
The fifth Ukrainian book shelf has already been opened in this country, - this time in the library of the city of Lahti.
This city has actively supported Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale Russian aggression and, in particular, its brother city – Zaporizhzhia.
In Poland the presentation of the book shelf took place on International Mother Language Day.
The shelf was opened in the Public Library named after Tadeusz Guminski in the city of Legnica.
In Hungary:
Representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine handed over Ukrainian books to one of the kindergartens in Budapest, which is attended by about 20 little Ukrainians.
In the Kingdom of Morocco:
In this country, in the northwest of Africa, Ukrainian books have appeared in the university library of Agadir State University named after Ben Zohra. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the expansion of academic and scientific cooperation of this institution with higher education institutions and research institutes in Ukraine.
In Portugal:
Another book shelf has opened in this country - in the library of the city of Matozinhos. Previously, Ukrainian books appeared in Porto, Espinho, and Viseu.
We are implementing this project because we want Ukraine to be heard and understood everywhere. So that through our literature, primary sources, the connection with Ukraine is maintained by both Ukrainians in different countries and those who seek deep and objective knowledge about our culture and history
