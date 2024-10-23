A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 22342 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 117696 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174810 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109885 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345932 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174652 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145648 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196364 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125168 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108257 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48422 views

The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska began her visit to Portugal by opening a Ukrainian bookshelf in the municipal library of Cascais, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

"I am glad to be here on an optimistic occasion - the opening of a book collection that will expand knowledge about Ukraine and unite our countries with the truth. I believe that culture is stronger than destruction, and we are stronger with it," Olena Zelenska said.

The opening was made possible through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal, the Ukrainian community, the Ukrainian Institute and the Crimean Platform office. To date, 200 such shelves have been set up in 50 countries in Europe, Asia and America.

The First Lady also thanked Mayor Carlos Carreiras for the shelf. In addition, she noted his consistent support for Ukraine, including sheltering Ukrainians from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In addition, Cascais provides humanitarian support and financial assistance to rebuild the educational infrastructure of Bucha and Irpin.

"In particular, Bucha allocated 500 thousand euros for the reconstruction of a lyceum and an elementary school. Both institutions are currently operating offline and provide education for hundreds of children," the President's wife said.

Olena Zelenska also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 in Lisbon.

"Both of our countries lived through a very difficult twentieth century, fought against dictatorships and arbitrariness. And now Ukraine is forced to defend itself against revanchism and encroachments of the very empire that organized the Holodomor. The great-grandchildren of those who survived the artificial famine have to save their lives from Russian missiles," she said.

The Parliament of Portugal recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people in 2017. The First Lady thanked for condemning the crimes and supporting justice, including historical justice.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCulture
Portugal
Lisbon
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
