A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska
Kyiv • UNN
The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska began her visit to Portugal by opening a Ukrainian bookshelf in the municipal library of Cascais, UNN reports with reference to the OP.
"I am glad to be here on an optimistic occasion - the opening of a book collection that will expand knowledge about Ukraine and unite our countries with the truth. I believe that culture is stronger than destruction, and we are stronger with it," Olena Zelenska said.
The opening was made possible through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal, the Ukrainian community, the Ukrainian Institute and the Crimean Platform office. To date, 200 such shelves have been set up in 50 countries in Europe, Asia and America.
The First Lady also thanked Mayor Carlos Carreiras for the shelf. In addition, she noted his consistent support for Ukraine, including sheltering Ukrainians from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In addition, Cascais provides humanitarian support and financial assistance to rebuild the educational infrastructure of Bucha and Irpin.
"In particular, Bucha allocated 500 thousand euros for the reconstruction of a lyceum and an elementary school. Both institutions are currently operating offline and provide education for hundreds of children," the President's wife said.
Olena Zelenska also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 in Lisbon.
"Both of our countries lived through a very difficult twentieth century, fought against dictatorships and arbitrariness. And now Ukraine is forced to defend itself against revanchism and encroachments of the very empire that organized the Holodomor. The great-grandchildren of those who survived the artificial famine have to save their lives from Russian missiles," she said.
The Parliament of Portugal recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people in 2017. The First Lady thanked for condemning the crimes and supporting justice, including historical justice.