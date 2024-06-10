"Ukrainian bookshelf" can already be found in 50 countries: Costa Rica has joined the project

Costa Rica has become the 50th country to join the project of the first lady of Ukraine "Ukrainian bookshelf". This was reported by Olena Zelenskaya, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

According to the OP, the National Library in San Jose will receive about 20 books by various domestic authors in Ukrainian, Spanish and English. This is the first Ukrainian bookshelf in Central America.

The opening of the shelf was attended by: Deputy Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Iryna Borovets, who is in Costa Rica on a working visit, Ambassador of Ukraine to Mexico (concurrently in Costa Rica) Oksana Dramaretskaya, director of the library Laura Rodriguez Amador and representatives of the Ukrainian community of Costa Rica, in particular the Association for promoting the culture of Ukraine and Costa Rica and the Association of Ukrainians in Costa Rica.

"More than 50 thousand books on 200 shelves of the project are presented in libraries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and bring knowledge about us to our friends and communication with the motherland – Ukrainians who found themselves far away. And the books also conduct a liberation struggle from Russian invaders, conveying the truth about Ukraine, our culture, and history," the first lady stressed.

She also noted the opening of a new Ukrainian bookshelf in Slovakia, already the 10th in this country, in the Regional Library of Zilina. In Poland, the main Rachinsky library in Poznan joined the project. In Montenegro, our bookshelf appeared in the library of the University of Dona Gorica. More than 70 Ukrainian books are now available in Bulgaria, in the National Library of Saints Cyril and Methodius. In addition, children's fiction has been added to the shelves of the library of Bern in Switzerland.