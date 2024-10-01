Chinese woman detained in Germany on suspicion of working for Chinese intelligence

In Germany, law enforcement officers detained a Chinese citizen Yiqi X, who is suspected of collaborating with the Chinese special services. This was announced by the German Prosecutor General's Office , UNN reports.

Details

The woman was detained last week, but the arrest warrant was issued by the court on Monday, September 30. She was detained in in Leipzig by officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office, who also searched the suspect's home and workplace.

She is suspected of working for the Chinese secret service. The prosecutor's office said that the detainee, who works at the Leipzig airport, allegedly transferred data to another employee of the Chinese secret service, namely the separately prosecuted Jian G.

In particular, it concerned information about the transportation of military equipment and people associated with a German defense company.

The court issued a warrant for her arrest and ordered her detention.

