Ukrainian sentenced to six years behind bars in Poland for spying for Russia

On Thursday, September 26, in Poland , a court sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to imprisonment and a fine for participating in an organized group that spied for Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

A Lublin court sentenced Maksym L. to six years in prison and a fine of 15 thousand zlotys for participating in an organized group to commit crimes against the Republic of Poland, spying for Russia and possession of cannabis

His accomplice, a Belarusian, received a sentence of 2 years and 10 months and 10 thousand zlotys.

In addition, the defendants must also pay 5 thousand zlotys to the Victims' Assistance Fund.

Judge Miroslav Brzozowski, justifying the still-final verdict, stated that the defendants' participation in the criminal group was beyond doubt.

It was an organized criminal group led by an unidentified man named "Andrei" whose goal was to collect espionage information that was used to determine what aid was being transferred to Ukraine and in what quantity - he noted.

Addendum

Investigators found that the defendants acted in a group from January to March 2023 from January to March 2023. They installed video recorders on vital cross-border railroad connections that transported military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The group's tasks also included monitoring the seaports in Gdynia, Gdansk, the airport in Jasionka, and the railway station in Rzeszow.

The prosecutor's office noted in the indictment that members of the group were in contact via the Telegram instant messaging service with a man who introduced himself as "Andrei."

Recall

