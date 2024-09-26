ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian sentenced to six years behind bars in Poland for spying for Russia

Ukrainian sentenced to six years behind bars in Poland for spying for Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20971 views

A Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine for spying for Russia. He was part of a group that collected information about aid to Ukraine through Polish transportation hubs.

On Thursday, September 26, in Poland , a court sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to imprisonment and a fine for participating in an organized group that spied for Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

A Lublin court sentenced Maksym L. to six years in prison and a fine of 15 thousand zlotys for participating in an organized group to commit crimes against the Republic of Poland, spying for Russia and possession of cannabis

His accomplice, a Belarusian, received a sentence of 2 years and 10 months and  10 thousand zlotys.

In addition, the defendants must also pay 5 thousand zlotys to the Victims' Assistance Fund.

The Telegraph: British intelligence will focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran02.06.24, 09:15 • 80517 views

Judge Miroslav Brzozowski, justifying the still-final verdict, stated that the defendants' participation in the criminal group was beyond doubt.

It was an organized criminal group led by an unidentified man named "Andrei" whose goal was to collect espionage information that was used to determine what aid was being transferred to Ukraine and in what quantity

- he noted.

Addendum

Investigators found that the defendants acted in a group from January to March 2023 from January to March 2023. They installed video recorders on vital cross-border railroad connections that transported military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The group's tasks also included monitoring the seaports in Gdynia, Gdansk, the airport in Jasionka, and the railway station in Rzeszow.

The prosecutor's office noted in the indictment that members of the group were in contact via the Telegram instant messaging service with a man who introduced himself as "Andrei." 

Recall

In Romania, a man was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia. He allegedly observed, photographed, and transmitted information about military facilities in Romania

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
lublinLublin
telegramTelegram
romaniaRomania
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
polandPoland

