The Telegraph: British intelligence will focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42616 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100972 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244295 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172912 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164433 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148167 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222401 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77792 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110517 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37275 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50604 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87075 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222396 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221627 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42550 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31045 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110517 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112578 views
The Telegraph: British intelligence will focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran

The Telegraph: British intelligence will focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80516 views

British intelligence agency MI5 will focus more resources on counterintelligence operations against spies from Russia, China and Iran due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the growing number of Chinese agents and organized crime activities in Iran.

The UK authorities have instructed the country's national intelligence service MI5 to reorient itself to fight spies from Iran, China and Russia. This is reported by The Telegraph with reference to informed sources, reports UNN.

Details

This decision was made by London in view of Russia's war against Ukraine, the growing number of Chinese agents, as well as Iran's use of organized crime.

It is noted that domestic and international terrorism remains a priority of MI5, but more and more resources are now being directed to counterintelligence operations against Russia, China and Iran.

British ministers have asked intelligence agencies to refocus much of their efforts on combating espionage, especially the State threat from China, Russia, and more recently Iran.

the message says

Sources of the publication in MI5 claim that, for example, agents from China are actively working in academic circles, among students and teachers, in business and even in the arts. Another anonymous source said that up to 20 employees of the Chinese Embassy in the UK are likely working as spies.

Switzerland to step up expulsion of Russian spies before Peace Summit28.05.24, 15:18 • 42819 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
londonLondon

