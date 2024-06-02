The Telegraph: British intelligence will focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran

The UK authorities have instructed the country's national intelligence service MI5 to reorient itself to fight spies from Iran, China and Russia. This is reported by The Telegraph with reference to informed sources, reports UNN.

Details

This decision was made by London in view of Russia's war against Ukraine, the growing number of Chinese agents, as well as Iran's use of organized crime.

It is noted that domestic and international terrorism remains a priority of MI5, but more and more resources are now being directed to counterintelligence operations against Russia, China and Iran.

British ministers have asked intelligence agencies to refocus much of their efforts on combating espionage, especially the State threat from China, Russia, and more recently Iran. the message says

Sources of the publication in MI5 claim that, for example, agents from China are actively working in academic circles, among students and teachers, in business and even in the arts. Another anonymous source said that up to 20 employees of the Chinese Embassy in the UK are likely working as spies.

