Switzerland to step up expulsion of Russian spies before Peace Summit

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35097 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100114 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143442 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243427 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172748 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164304 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148147 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221892 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 73770 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109803 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109803 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32763 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46176 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 80864 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221229 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35105 views

06:49 PM • 35105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 23831 views

05:32 PM • 23831 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 29388 views

04:47 PM • 29388 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109804 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112414 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112414 views
Switzerland to step up expulsion of Russian spies before Peace Summit

Switzerland to step up expulsion of Russian spies before Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42826 views

The upper house of the Swiss parliament has supported a proposal to expel spies, including Russian intelligence agents, in preparation for a major summit aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine.

The upper house of the Swiss parliament has supported a proposal to tighten measures to expel spies, especially Russian intelligence agents, as Bern prepares to host a major summit aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that parliamentarians supported the proposal to "systematically expel Russian spies and other foreign spies" with 32 votes in favor and nine against. It was also supported by Swiss President Viola Amgerd in her address to parliament.

Foreign countries need to feel that Switzerland is responding to their security threats and defending itself,

- Amgerd said.

She noted that the government wants to consistently expel intelligence agents whose activities threaten Switzerland's security or its role as a host state, emphasizing that this will not lead to automatic decisions.

Franziska Roth, a member of the center-left Social Democrats, said that neutral Switzerland is a "magnet" for spies because of the concentration of international organizations in the country. She added, citing data from national intelligence services, that this is especially true for Russian spies.

Arguing that Switzerland should demonstrate “zero tolerance” for espionage, Roth said the proposal should serve to strengthen mechanisms for monitoring and expelling spies.

The lower house of parliament already supported this proposal in December, and now the government must act accordingly.

Recall

Switzerland is organizing the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16, 2024, with the aim of bringing together heads of state and government to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on international law.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine

