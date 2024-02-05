Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which came under fire after problems were discovered following the 737 crash in flight, is in trouble again. The company announced the postponement of deliveries of 50 737 Max passenger planesdue to a fuselage defect, UNN reports .

Details

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said on Sunday that it had received information from a supplier about a problem with the fuselage compliance of some 737 MAX aircraft, which, although not an immediate danger to the aircraft in flight, requires work on about fifty aircraft that have not yet been delivered. This may result in delays in deliveries.

While this potential issue does not pose an immediate safety risk and all 737s can continue to operate safely, we believe that we will currently have to perform modifications on approximately 50 undelivered aircraft - said in a letter published by Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Diehl.

Recall

At the end of 2023, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asked Boeing to inspect 737-900ER aircraft in connection with an incident in which a part of the cockpit fell during a flight.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is stranded in Davos due to a critical malfunction of his Boeing 737 aircraft. This incident once again damages the reputation of Boeing, which has already suffered from previous incidents, including the temporary suspension of all 737 Max 9 aircraft.

