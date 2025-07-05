Kyiv resumes work at the site of the Russian attack: showed the situation

In Kyiv, emergency rescue operations resumed this morning after the Russian attack on July 4, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv: emergency rescue operations resumed. As of 10:00, 1360 tons of construction debris and structures have been dismantled and removed," the report says.

Rescuers and special equipment continue to work on site.

Addition

On the night of July 3-4, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on the city of Kyiv using UAVs, ballistic and cruise missiles. In total, two air raid alerts with a break lasted more than 12 hours.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives