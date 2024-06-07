The government urged women to master male professions

Due to the shortage of workers caused by mobilization, Ukraine needs to retrain women to "male" professions, because the state does not have enough workers. This was stated by the minister of economy Yulia Sviridenko at a meeting with the president of the European bank for reconstruction and development Odile Renault-Basso, informs the Ministry of Economy, reports UNN.

Details

The mobilization of specialists in the Armed Forces has become a challenge for the Ukrainian economy. Therefore, now it is necessary to pay more attention to retraining programs for Ukrainians who remain in the rear, for professions that have the maximum demand. First of all, we are talking about women who are already mastering the professions of bodyguards, Truck, Bus and tractor drivers Sviridenko explained.

The minister stressed that the retraining of specialists, together with the employment of veterans, are the main challenges for the government in the labor market.

She added that the EBRD will consider the possibility of financially supporting the implementation of relevant retraining programs, both from the state and from Ukrainian businesses.

