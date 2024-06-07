ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The government urged women to master male professions

The government urged women to master male professions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26262 views

Due to the shortage of workers caused by mobilization, Ukraine needs to retrain women for traditionally male professions, such as security guards, truck drivers, bus drivers and tractor drivers.

Due to the shortage of workers caused by mobilization, Ukraine needs to retrain women to "male" professions, because the state does not have enough workers. This was stated by the minister of economy Yulia Sviridenko at a meeting with the president of the European bank for reconstruction and development Odile Renault-Basso, informs the Ministry of Economy, reports UNN.

Details

The mobilization of specialists in the Armed Forces has become a challenge for the Ukrainian economy. Therefore, now it is necessary to pay more attention to retraining programs for Ukrainians who remain in the rear, for professions that have the maximum demand. First of all, we are talking about women who are already mastering the professions of bodyguards, Truck, Bus and tractor drivers

Sviridenko explained.

The minister stressed that the retraining of specialists, together with the employment of veterans, are the main challenges for the government in the labor market.

She added that the EBRD will consider the possibility of financially supporting the implementation of relevant retraining programs, both from the state and from Ukrainian businesses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

