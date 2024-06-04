The Ministry of Defense told about the percentage of women's appeals to recruitment centers

Almost every fifth candidate who applies to the recruitment center of the Ukrainian army and with whom they continue to work is a woman.

This was reported to the journalist UNN by the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets.

At the end of last week, there were 6,600 requests (to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army – ed.), which is actually in a few months, because we have actively started developing the network over the past two months. Of these 6,600 requests, about one and a half thousand are currently working, that is, it is people who are either selected for vacancies, or they are in contact with military units, and so on. About 150 have already been issued, that is, they are already military personnel, some are still in training centers, and some are in their own military units - said Bezhevets.

When asked how women actively apply to recruitment centers, Bezhevets said::

Interesting dynamics. More than 10% of the total mass applies, and of those who apply, they continue to communicate, that is, they continue to move along this track – this is 17%. That is, almost every fifth candidate with whom they continue to work is a woman. It shows potential. Because in fact, in the army now the specific percentage of women is less than 5%, and here we see that almost 20% are in the process of registration - said authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine on recruitment issues

addition

Deputy Minister of defense of Ukraine during a meeting with the Canadian ambassador for Women, Peace and security Jacqueline O'neill reported that almost 70 thousand women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of January 2024.

In Ukraine, each region will have a recruitment center for the Ukrainian army.