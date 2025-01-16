Former Kyiv metro manager Braginsky traveled abroad on the basis of a forged medical examination report, police initiate proceedings

Kyiv law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions against the former head of the Kyiv Metro, who left Ukraine on the basis of a forged conclusion of the medical examination board, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Kyiv police report. According to sources of UNN, it is the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Braginsky.

Details

"The Kyiv police are conducting investigative actions against the former head of the Kyiv Metro, who left Ukraine on the basis of a forged medical examination certificate. By the decision of the medical commission, the man was excluded from military registration due to an allegedly incurable illness," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident, and investigators from the Kyiv police are currently conducting a search of the company's premises. Detailed information will be provided later.

Recall

In the case of flooding and depressurization of tunnels between stations on the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro, a suspicion of negligence was served on the former head of the Kyiv Metro.

Law enforcers put Viktor Braginsky, the former head of the Kyiv Metro, on the wanted list.