Women drivers in the Kyiv subway: one is already undergoing an internship, four more are studying
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Metro said that four more women are preparing to become electric train drivers, while they note a shortage of personnel in a number of technical professions. The press service of the enterprise told the journalist of UNN about this.
Today, 4 women are studying in the group for training specialists in the profession of electric train (subway) driver. As of 08.10.2024, the total number of students in the group was 23. At the same time, it should be noted that there was one woman in the previous group
This woman is currently undergoing an internship.
"We are currently conducting an internship for admission to independent work. The internship lasts from one to three months," the company said.
The Kyiv subway also reported that, in addition to train drivers, there is a shortage of vacancies for locksmiths, electricians, electricians, electromechanics, painters, escalator maintenance specialists, drivers, etc.
"There is no gender division in Kyiv Metro. At the same time, employment is carried out in accordance with the current legislation, as well as subject to the appropriate level of qualification, medical examination and the conclusion "Fit for work in the profession," the company adds.
According to the press service, the Kyiv Metro already has women working as rolling stock repairmen, escalator maintenance and repair electricians, electrical repairmen, electrical equipment repairmen, electrical installers, substation maintenance electricians, track and artificial structures maintenance, track installers, dispatchers, and crane operators.
Recall
After the Kyiv Metro announced that it was ready to hire women as train drivers, they received 450 job applications, most of which were women. However, only one candidate was selected for the first wave of training.