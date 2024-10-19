Women drivers in the Kyiv subway: one is already undergoing an internship, four more are studying

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190570 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119084 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177853 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196840 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125912 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12423 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11808 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16598 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18886 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3394 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19038 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37723 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96489 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26167 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28519 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42114 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50358 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138769 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Women drivers in the Kyiv subway: one is already undergoing an internship, four more are studying

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176598 views

Kyiv Metro reports that 4 women have been trained as electric train drivers. The company notes a shortage of personnel in technical professions and the lack of gender distribution in employment.

Women drivers in the Kyiv subway: one is already undergoing an internship, four more are studying

The Kyiv Metro said that four more women are preparing to become electric train drivers, while they note a shortage of personnel in a number of technical professions. The press service of the enterprise told the journalist of UNN about this.

Today, 4 women are studying in the group for training specialists in the profession of electric train (subway) driver. As of 08.10.2024, the total number of students in the group was 23. At the same time, it should be noted that there was one woman in the previous group

- the Kyiv Metro reported.

This woman is currently undergoing an internship.

"We are currently conducting an internship for admission to independent work. The internship lasts from one to three months," the company said.

The Kyiv subway also reported that, in addition to train drivers, there is a shortage of vacancies for locksmiths, electricians, electricians, electromechanics, painters, escalator maintenance specialists, drivers, etc.

"There is no gender division in Kyiv Metro. At the same time, employment is carried out in accordance with the current legislation, as well as subject to the appropriate level of qualification, medical examination and the conclusion "Fit for work in the profession," the company adds.

According to the press service, the Kyiv Metro already has women working as rolling stock repairmen, escalator maintenance and repair electricians, electrical repairmen, electrical equipment repairmen, electrical installers, substation maintenance electricians, track and artificial structures maintenance, track installers, dispatchers, and crane operators.

After the Kyiv Metro announced that it was ready to hire women as train drivers, they received 450 job applications, most of which were women. However, only one candidate was selected for the first wave of training.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

