A woman falls on the tracks in the Kyiv subway

In Kyiv, at the Vokzalna metro station, a woman fell on the tracks. This was reported to UNN by Olena Huban, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian police in the subway.

When asked if a person had fallen on the tracks at the Vokzalna metro station, Huban replied: “(The fallen person is) a woman in her 50s, alive. We are establishing the cause of the fall.

Oksana Nikiforuk, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv subway, told a UNN journalist that the woman had already been taken out.

A passenger fell on the tracks and is alive. She has already been taken out, an ambulance has been called, and law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Train traffic has been resumed. The traffic delay was 7 minutes - said Nikiforuk.

In the summer, a woman who fell on the track under a train in the Kyiv subway died.