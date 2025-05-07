Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18630 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32664 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30828 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38811 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 36970 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36741 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87413 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93737 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87965 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80065 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

May 7, 09:13 AM • 9948 views

Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

May 7, 09:14 AM • 14463 views

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 12867 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 26789 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 18919 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 87421 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93739 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 87966 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 80065 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 109878 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 19112 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 60839 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 110752 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 107190 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 118084 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3836 views

The occupation authorities of Skadovsk are preparing for May 9, hanging communist symbols on empty streets. The city is deserted, businesses are closed, and residents have either left or are hiding.

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

The occupation authorities of Ukrainian Skadovsk are hastily preparing for Putin's "Victory Day", hanging communist paraphernalia on the streets. But there is no one to enjoy the red flags - the resort town has become empty with the arrival of the enemy. Partisans of the military movement ATESH showed the preparation of Skadovsk for the Russian May 9, reports   UNN with reference to the organization's Telegram account.  

Details

Against the background of silence and deserted streets of Skadovsk, the occupation authorities, obsessed with victory, are hanging flags, banners and billboards with symbols of Victory and slogans from the times of the Soviet Union around the city, ATESH said.

In the dead city, they are trying to revive the ghosts of the past to hide the reality of the present: people have left, the streets are empty, and fear is everywhere. The Rashists brought here not "liberation", but destruction, fear and a sense of hopelessness. The central streets are empty, businesses are closed, residents - some have left, some are hiding, some are just afraid. Neither the "Russian world" nor the tricolor rags can hide the fact: Skadovsk is dying under the yoke of occupation

 - the statement reads.

The partisans expressed gratitude and respect to the Ukrainians who, despite everything, show heroism, courage and dedication to Ukraine, providing the ATESH movement with important information about the activities of the occupiers in the city.

As long as there are people with a patriot's heart among the occupation, there will be hope - and neither the enemy nor fear will be able to extinguish it - the organization stressed.

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

The occupation authorities of Sievierodonetsk organized a competition for the Kremlin's "Victory Day". In one of the youth sports schools, they gathered townspeople to complete Moscow's task of squeezing off the floor 29,220 times, but the record did not happen.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
