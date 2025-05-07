The occupation authorities of Ukrainian Skadovsk are hastily preparing for Putin's "Victory Day", hanging communist paraphernalia on the streets. But there is no one to enjoy the red flags - the resort town has become empty with the arrival of the enemy. Partisans of the military movement ATESH showed the preparation of Skadovsk for the Russian May 9, reports UNN with reference to the organization's Telegram account.

Details

Against the background of silence and deserted streets of Skadovsk, the occupation authorities, obsessed with victory, are hanging flags, banners and billboards with symbols of Victory and slogans from the times of the Soviet Union around the city, ATESH said.

In the dead city, they are trying to revive the ghosts of the past to hide the reality of the present: people have left, the streets are empty, and fear is everywhere. The Rashists brought here not "liberation", but destruction, fear and a sense of hopelessness. The central streets are empty, businesses are closed, residents - some have left, some are hiding, some are just afraid. Neither the "Russian world" nor the tricolor rags can hide the fact: Skadovsk is dying under the yoke of occupation - the statement reads.

The partisans expressed gratitude and respect to the Ukrainians who, despite everything, show heroism, courage and dedication to Ukraine, providing the ATESH movement with important information about the activities of the occupiers in the city.

As long as there are people with a patriot's heart among the occupation, there will be hope - and neither the enemy nor fear will be able to extinguish it - the organization stressed. - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

The occupation authorities of Sievierodonetsk organized a competition for the Kremlin's "Victory Day". In one of the youth sports schools, they gathered townspeople to complete Moscow's task of squeezing off the floor 29,220 times, but the record did not happen.