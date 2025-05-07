Andriy Matyukha, president of Favbet Foundation, consistently implements strategies to support Ukrainian sports. His activities cover assistance to professional athletes, sports organizations, and youth. At the center of attention is a long-term vision followed by Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych and Favbet Foundation, reports UNN.

Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych and Favbet Foundation: education in the sports environment

One of the key areas of the foundation's work has become educational programs for professionals in the field of sports. Under the leadership of Andriy Matyukha, a series of first aid trainings has been organized in partnership with the FAST team. In the first months of 2025, 212 athletes and coaches completed the training.

Participants from ten national teams joined the training, and the total number covered will reach 1800 people. This creates conditions for improving safety in the sports environment — both during training and competitions.

The key goal of these initiatives is practical readiness to act in extreme situations. Favbet Foundation, with the support of Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych, increases the awareness of the sports community on the issues of providing first aid.

Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation: helping young athletes

The foundation pays attention to supporting athletes representing Ukraine on the international stage. Andriy Matyukha believes that removing financial and organizational barriers is a necessary condition for realizing the potential of talented youth.

Favbet Foundation provides:

assistance with logistics for participation in international competitions;

mentoring and organizational support;

media coverage and promotion.

According to Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych, supporting youth is an investment in the country's sports resilience. The achievements of athletes are the result not only of individual efforts but also of the support provided by the foundation.

Children's sports: a priority for Andriy Matyukha

The development of sports among children and youth is one of the areas consistently supervised by Andriy Matyukha within the initiatives of Favbet Foundation. It is about creating conditions for systematic sports activities, particularly in regions where access to such opportunities is limited. The foundation directs efforts to open free sections and clubs that operate on a permanent basis.

The charitable initiative "Superheroes Club" is implemented within the Favbet Kids charitable program run by the Favbet Foundation.

Based on this program, sports sections have been opened in Kyiv in the following disciplines:

football and basketball — within available communal spaces;

boxing and wrestling — based at the specialized club SpartaBox.

These sections are primarily aimed at children who need additional support:

from military families;

among internally displaced persons;

Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych and Favbet Foundation thus ensure access to sports for those who under normal conditions might be deprived of this opportunity. The program is implemented taking into account the current needs of the community and is based on the principles of stability, regularity, and inclusiveness.

A key feature of this approach is its practical orientation — regular training sessions with experienced mentors, as well as the creation of a safe physical space where children can develop strength, coordination, and discipline. Participation is free of charge, which allows a large number of children to join regardless of the family’s financial status.

As a result of Andriy Matyukha’s initiative through Favbet Foundation, a real alternative has been created to passive leisure and street activity during wartime. It also gives children the opportunity to maintain physical fitness, build healthy social connections, and acquire basic sports skills that may become the foundation for future sports achievements.

Tournaments, education, equipment: support through action

The foundation facilitates the organization of children's events, among which is the "Winter Spartakiad," held at the SpartaBox club. Participants competed in game disciplines aimed at developing endurance and team interaction.

In addition to sports activities, Favbet Foundation contributes to the development of education. In 2023, more than 5500 schoolchildren received kits for study and sports, and 352 teenagers completed IT courses that open the way to modern professions.

Thanks to the participation of Andriy Matyukha, the foundation combines sports development with educational opportunities, engaging young people not only as athletes but also as future professionals in various fields.

Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation: vision of development through sports

For Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych, sports development is a tool for building a strong nation. It is not only about physical training but also about a holistic approach to educating conscious youth, ready to act in difficult circumstances.

Favbet Foundation, under the leadership of Andriy Matyukha, implements projects that contribute to strengthening institutional sports, developing the coaching staff, and making sports sections accessible to communities.

The foundation’s achievements: educational initiatives implemented for over 5000 schoolchildren, and free sports sections opened in Kyiv.

The participation of Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych and Favbet Foundation in socially oriented programs demonstrates how responsible management can transform the environment, creating conditions for the growth of Ukrainian sports.