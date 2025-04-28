Standing by in critical moments: trainers master the skills of providing assistance to children

Being next to a child in a moment of danger is a great responsibility. That is why Favbet Foundation supported specialized training for coaches who work with children every day. The training participants received practical knowledge and skills in providing first aid in emergency situations, reports UNN.

During the training, the coaches learned how to assess the situation, determine the level of danger and act quickly and efficiently. Special attention was paid to the algorithm for calling an ambulance, detecting and stopping critical bleeding using direct pressure, tourniquets and tamponade.

FAST First aid and special training

The participants also mastered actions in case of injuries with non-critical bleeding, traumatic amputations, and foreign objects in the wound. An important element of the training was helping an unconscious person: the trainers practiced transferring to a safe position, ensuring airway patency and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). In addition, they familiarized themselves with the principles of operation of an automated external defibrillator.

Particular attention during the training was paid to pre-medical care for children: how to assess their condition, properly turn them over and perform CPR, taking into account the child's age.

As part of a large-scale national project for the development of first aid in sports with the support of FAVBET Foundation, since the beginning of 2025, 235 people have already been trained, including athletes and coaches in Olympic sports, children's coaches and teenagers.

"We believe that the safety of children should be a priority in any field, especially where they are actively moving and training. That is why supporting training in pre-medical care for coaches is our contribution to creating a safer environment for young athletes. Life-saving knowledge should be available to everyone who works with children," Favbet Foundation said.