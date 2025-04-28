Standing by in critical moments: trainers master the skills of providing assistance to children

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8914 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18348 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13626 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15123 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22214 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20298 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12854 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20085 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67218 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57695 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 904 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 22214 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 20298 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 20085 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 67218 views
Standing by in critical moments: trainers master the skills of providing assistance to children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Favbet Foundation supported the training of trainers in providing first aid to children in emergency situations. Since the beginning of 2025, 235 people have been trained, including children's trainers.

Standing by in critical moments: trainers master the skills of providing assistance to children
FAST First Aid and Special Training

Being next to a child in a moment of danger is a great responsibility. That is why Favbet Foundation supported specialized training for coaches who work with children every day. The training participants received practical knowledge and skills in providing first aid in emergency situations, reports UNN.

During the training, the coaches learned how to assess the situation, determine the level of danger and act quickly and efficiently. Special attention was paid to the algorithm for calling an ambulance, detecting and stopping critical bleeding using direct pressure, tourniquets and tamponade.

FAST First aid and special training 
FAST First aid and special training 

The participants also mastered actions in case of injuries with non-critical bleeding, traumatic amputations, and foreign objects in the wound. An important element of the training was helping an unconscious person: the trainers practiced transferring to a safe position, ensuring airway patency and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). In addition, they familiarized themselves with the principles of operation of an automated external defibrillator.

FAST First aid and special training
FAST First aid and special training

Particular attention during the training was paid to pre-medical care for children: how to assess their condition, properly turn them over and perform CPR, taking into account the child's age.

As part of a large-scale national project for the development of first aid in sports with the support of FAVBET Foundation, since the beginning of 2025, 235 people have already been trained, including athletes and coaches in Olympic sports, children's coaches and teenagers.

FAST First aid and special training 
FAST First aid and special training 

"We believe that the safety of children should be a priority in any field, especially where they are actively moving and training. That is why supporting training in pre-medical care for coaches is our contribution to creating a safer environment for young athletes. Life-saving knowledge should be available to everyone who works with children," Favbet Foundation said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
