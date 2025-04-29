$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1498 views

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16836 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33364 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36722 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73063 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78741 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68225 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61702 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33337 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59859 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Publications
Exclusives
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Andriy Matyukha from Favbet Foundation expands the "Superhero Club"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

Andriy Matyukha, through the Favbet Foundation, is expanding the "Superhero Club" project for children of military personnel and IDPs. Sports sections, educational materials and IT courses have been added.

Andriy Matyukha from Favbet Foundation expands the "Superhero Club"

The charitable initiative "Superhero Club" is implemented within the framework of the divine Favbet Kids program, which is implemented by the Favbet Foundation. The president of the fund is a philanthropist Andrey Matyukha. The program is aimed at children from families of military personnel and internally displaced persons and seeks to provide them with more opportunities for development.

Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych at Favbet Foundation supports sports development

One of the basic directions of the initiative is to ensure access to regular sports activities for children of military personnel and IDPs. In Kyiv, the foundation funds free sections in football, basketball, and martial arts. In 2024, sambo wrestling training was added at the SpartaBox club.

Features of the sports program:

·         three times a week — free classes;

·         professional training and safety control;

·         priority for children from families of IDPs and military personnel.

The program was initiated with the participation of Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych and Favbet Foundation, who heads the foundation as its president.

The educational direction developed by Andriy Matyukha as president of Favbet Foundation

Another component of the project is providing schoolchildren with educational materials. On the eve of the new school year, more than 5,500 children from different regions received full sets of stationery.

The kits included:

·         notebooks, pens, rulers;

·         paints and drawing albums;

·         materials for creative activities.

This initiative is implemented by a team led by Andriy Matyukha as president of Favbet Foundation, with an emphasis on supporting primary school education for children from vulnerable categories.

"IT Kids": digital skills for youth

The technological direction is implemented in cooperation with Code Club Ukraine. As part of the project, children receive free training in the basics of programming, critical thinking, and teamwork.

Implemented programs:

·         a Python course that covered more than 300 children (156 of them from military and IDP families);

·         a new Scratch course — 63 groups in 9 regions of Ukraine, more than 600 participants.

Class format:

·         three levels of difficulty: beginner, basic, advanced;

·         one class per week;

·         duration — 40 minutes.

Thanks to these courses, the foundation led by Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych, president of Favbet Foundation, creates conditions for the development of IT potential among youth.

How to join the "Superheroes Club"

The initiative remains open to new participants, but the number of spots in groups is limited due to high demand. The program is aimed at supporting children from defined social categories who have priority in participation.

These categories include:

·         children of Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel;

·         children of internally displaced persons;

·         children who moved from dangerous areas;

·         children from families in difficult life circumstances (with confirmation from social services).

To register a child for the program, you should:

1.     Follow updates on the official Favbet Foundation page.

2.    Fill out the online form published along with recruitment announcements.

3.    Provide confirmation of the child’s status, if required by the participation terms.

All activities within the initiative are free of charge. This applies to both educational courses and sports sections. 

Under the leadership of Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych, president of Favbet Foundation, the foundation implements a clear enrollment system based on the order of applications and compliance with target criteria. If an application is approved, coordinators contact the family to confirm participation.

Andriy Matyukha as head of Favbet Foundation initiates long-term changes

Andriy Matyukha — president of Favbet Foundation — focuses on implementing programs that have a long-term social impact and can function regardless of external circumstances. His approach to the foundation’s development is based on planning, clear resource allocation, and continuous analysis of the needs of different target groups.

The foundation operates based on structured initiatives that do not end after a single implementation phase. On the contrary, each direction involves the possibility of scaling, result evaluation, and further improvement. Program implementation involves specialists in their fields — from educational coordinators to regional managers.

In managing the foundation, the priorities are process transparency and operational stability. This includes regular monitoring of program execution, feedback from beneficiaries, and cooperation with partners. Thanks to this, Favbet Foundation gradually expands its activities and maintains a focus on targeted assistance.

Andriy Matyukha, as head of the organization, prioritizes sustainable solutions that enable systemic influence on community situations and provide ongoing support to those in need.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
