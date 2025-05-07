The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10150 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15309 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17718 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25247 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25737 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30414 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74788 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84555 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79801 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73193 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74809 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84565 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79811 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73202 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103368 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10587 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57751 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107756 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104360 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115375 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3606 views

The European Commission stated that without China's support, Russia would not be able to wage war against Ukraine on such a scale. The EU-China summit, scheduled for July, is an opportunity to develop relations with Beijing.

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

Without China's support, Russia would not be able to wage war against Ukraine on such a scale. This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Anuar El-Anuni, commenting on the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Polska Agencja Prasowa.

China is still a key player in enabling Russia to wage war. Xi is the most important foreign leader to attend the military parade on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II

- said El-Anuni.

Details

He stressed that the EU-China summit, scheduled for July, is an opportunity to develop bilateral relations with Beijing.

China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has an obligation to point out obvious violations of the UN Charter, and Russia's illegal invasion is a prime example of such a violation. If China really wants an end to the war in Ukraine, it could play a role in this

- added the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

China and Russia Included the Issue of the Stalled Gas Pipeline in the Agenda of Negotiations in Moscow - Bloomberg 07.05.25, 12:00 • 8284 views

These statements come amid reports of a possible thaw in relations between the EU and China following the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House. On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Economic Community. An EU-China summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing at the end of July.

Recall

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday left Beijing for a state visit to Russia - to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where a parade is being held on May 9.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
European Commission
Xi Jinping
António Costa
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33