Without China's support, Russia would not be able to wage war against Ukraine on such a scale. This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Anuar El-Anuni, commenting on the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Polska Agencja Prasowa.

China is still a key player in enabling Russia to wage war. Xi is the most important foreign leader to attend the military parade on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II - said El-Anuni.

Details

He stressed that the EU-China summit, scheduled for July, is an opportunity to develop bilateral relations with Beijing.

China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has an obligation to point out obvious violations of the UN Charter, and Russia's illegal invasion is a prime example of such a violation. If China really wants an end to the war in Ukraine, it could play a role in this - added the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

China and Russia Included the Issue of the Stalled Gas Pipeline in the Agenda of Negotiations in Moscow - Bloomberg

These statements come amid reports of a possible thaw in relations between the EU and China following the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House. On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Economic Community. An EU-China summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing at the end of July.

Recall

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday left Beijing for a state visit to Russia - to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where a parade is being held on May 9.