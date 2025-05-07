China and Russia Included the Issue of the Stalled Gas Pipeline in the Agenda of Negotiations in Moscow - Bloomberg

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7384 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12330 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23349 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30349 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36325 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81715 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122200 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84816 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77342 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79865 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3m/s
53%
748 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Publications

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7384 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12330 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39281 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75773 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94799 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44662 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95049 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92436 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104049 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51889 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

China and Russia Included the Issue of the Stalled Gas Pipeline in the Agenda of Negotiations in Moscow - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5224 views

Xi Jinping and Putin will discuss a gas pipeline project that has been stalled for years due to disagreements. China may break the deadlock by allowing a higher selling price.

China and Russia Included the Issue of the Stalled Gas Pipeline in the Agenda of Negotiations in Moscow - Bloomberg

Negotiations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week will include talks on a long-delayed pipeline project connecting the two countries, resuming discussions that have been stalled for years over cost, route and timing, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Moscow, as noted, has long sought to reach an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 project to strengthen ties, but also to increase gas flows to the world's largest energy importer. Russia, as noted, is becoming increasingly dependent on sales to China, amid efforts to replace the European market, which has shrunk sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - and may be completely closed by 2027. For Beijing, with other supply options and import diversification policies, the deal was much less urgent, the publication writes.

However, economic tensions on both sides may bring the two sides one step closer to a compromise - Russia is under severe Western sanctions, and China's own industrial and trade difficulties make cheaper gas attractive, the publication points out.

During the visit, Beijing may be ready to break the deadlock, allowing negotiations  on a higher selling price than previously considered, according to people familiar with government discussions.

Now it is trying to set a rate between the domestic gas price in Russia and what it pays for gas supplied through the first Power of Siberia pipeline, which began transporting fuel in 2019, sources said.

There are still points of disagreement. China will insist on a direct connection, sources said, preferring to avoid the route through Mongolia.

Power of Siberia 2 will allow Russia to supply an additional 50 billion cubic meters per year and allow China to replace more expensive imports of liquefied natural gas.

Nevertheless, negotiations on the project have been going on for many years, with Beijing refraining even from a preliminary agreement, while Moscow has repeatedly announced an imminent deal, the publication notes.

One unknown factor in the negotiations, as noted, will be the US efforts to explore closer contacts with Russia in the gas sector, including possible cooperation with the energy giant PJSC Gazprom.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuriy Ushakov said on Tuesday that economic and energy issues, including the gas pipeline, would be discussed, but did not provide details.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.71
Bitcoin
$97,024.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.95
Золото
$3,390.59
Ethereum
$1,844.04