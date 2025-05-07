The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have developed changes to the program of basic general military training (BGMT), which will reduce the burden on servicemen suitable for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the relevant decision was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The specified categories of servicemen will undergo BGMT under the updated program, which provides for:

reduction of the training period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reduction of the level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

The changes will apply to both servicemen who have just been called up for service and those who have previously studied at military training departments or for other reasons are re-attending BGMT.

The General Staff also clarified that it is precisely about the former category of "limitedly fit", who, according to the changes in the legislation, must serve exclusively in rear units, if this is the decision of the military medical commission.

It is also clarified that the purpose of the changes is to streamline the training program, reduce its intensity for the relevant category of servicemen, taking into account the recommendations of the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Members of Their Families, as well as to complete the staffing of support units.

Addition

Under the legal regime of martial law, all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of religion, are obliged to serve in the Armed Forces and other official paramilitary formations of the state.

