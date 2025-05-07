The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
03:37 PM • 10166 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

03:25 PM • 15338 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

02:38 PM • 17736 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

02:35 PM • 25265 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

01:29 PM • 25753 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

01:20 PM • 30428 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

10:29 AM • 74809 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84565 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79811 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73202 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
10:29 AM • 74813 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84569 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79814 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73203 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103368 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10590 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57752 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107757 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104360 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115375 views
The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2556 views

Military personnel fit for service in the rear will undergo BZVP according to an updated program. The training period has been reduced to a month, and the level of load has been reduced.

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have developed changes to the program of basic general military training (BGMT), which will reduce the burden on servicemen suitable for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the relevant decision was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The specified categories of servicemen will undergo BGMT under the updated program, which provides for:

  • reduction of the training period to one month (instead of 45 days);
    • reduction of the level of physical activity;
      • formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

        The changes will apply to both servicemen who have just been called up for service and those who have previously studied at military training departments or for other reasons are re-attending BGMT.

        The General Staff also clarified that it is precisely about the former category of "limitedly fit", who, according to the changes in the legislation, must serve exclusively in rear units, if this is the decision of the military medical commission.

        It is also clarified that the purpose of the changes is to streamline the training program, reduce its intensity for the relevant category of servicemen, taking into account the recommendations of the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Members of Their Families, as well as to complete the staffing of support units.

        Addition

        Under the legal regime of martial law, all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of religion, are obliged to serve in the Armed Forces and other official paramilitary formations of the state.

        TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff29.04.25, 16:48 • 158363 views

        SocietyWar
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
