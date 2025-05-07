$41.450.15
Marchenko on the agreement on minerals: allows us to say that this is a full-fledged partnership with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5822 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko stated that the agreement on mineral resources is attractive to both countries. It will promote investment and military assistance.

Marchenko on the agreement on minerals: allows us to say that this is a full-fledged partnership with the USA

The agreement on mineral resources in its current form is quite attractive to Ukraine and the United States. It allows attracting investments and talking about the fact that this is a full-fledged partnership, which potentially makes it possible to expect investments and assistance of various kinds, including military. This was stated by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Marchenko commented on the final version of the agreement on minerals.

I believe that this is a very important step that the governments of Ukraine and the United States have jointly taken. I believe that the negotiating teams did their job very well and the agreement in its current form is quite attractive to Ukraine and the United States. It allows attracting investments and talking about the fact that this is a full-fledged partnership, which potentially makes it possible to expect investments and assistance of various kinds, including military 

- said Marchenko.

Addition

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is called the mineral resources agreement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Let us remind you

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported earlier that the voting in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine is expected on May 8.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine
