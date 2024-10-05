Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv temporarily closed for entry: what happened
Kyiv • UNN
Due to a technical malfunction of the rolling stock, Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv are temporarily closed for entry. Specialists are working to repair the damage and restore normal train traffic on the Blue Line.
Teremky and Hippodrome subway stations are temporarily closed to the public, the reason is a rolling stock malfunction, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.
"The reason for the change in the Blue Line trains is a technical malfunction of the rolling stock. Specialists are already working to repair the damage and restore normal traffic," the statement said.
