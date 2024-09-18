Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition

State construction standards do not provide for the installation of protective screens on the Kyiv subway platforms, according to the response of the city council to the petition, UNN reports.

The author of the petition calls for the installation of protective screens at subway stations due to the increase in cases of passengers being hit by trains.

The city council said that the Kyiv metro stations are objects of architectural and cultural heritage, and three of them are monuments: “Vokzalna, Khreshchatyk, and Arsenalna are architectural monuments. The respective engineering structures were built in different years in accordance with the agreed design solutions developed in accordance with the requirements of state building codes in force at the time of construction and binding.

At the same time, the relevant state construction standards in force at the time of the design and commissioning of the existing Kyiv subway stations did not provide for the installation of fencing systems (protective screens or other structures) on the platforms of subway stations - reads the response to the petition.

The city council emphasized that the design and construction of new lines, reconstruction and overhaul of existing lines, individual structures and devices of the subway is carried out in accordance with state building codes approved by the order of the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine of 20.11.2018. The relevant DBNs also do not provide for the installation of “protective screens” on station platforms.

However, they promised that, subject to appropriate amendments to the DBN, they would assess the technical feasibility of installing fencing systems, taking into account the planning characteristics of each individual station individually and study the possibilities and feasibility of introducing a train control system on the three operating lines of the Kyiv Metro.

In order to improve the safety of Kyiv metro passengers and in the event of amendments to the DBN, the issue raised in the e-petition No. 13070 “Install protective screens at metro stations” will be considered during the design and construction of new lines and stations of the Kyiv metro, in particular the fourth Podilsko-Vyhurivska line, within the available financial resources - reads the petition's response.

Recall

On June 27-28, two people were hit by a train in the Kyiv subway. Thus, a man aged 30-35 found himself under the first carriage of the train at the Universytet station with his legs trapped.

The very next day, a woman in her 50s fell under a train at the Zoloti Vorota metro station. She could not be saved - rescuers pulled out her body, which was trapped under the first car of the train.