Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 28, 08:49 PM • 33562 views
February 28, 10:28 PM • 33448 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 60738 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 57129 views
03:40 AM • 33918 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187992 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192904 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182338 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 209379 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197862 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147389 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 146833 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151131 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142185 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 158743 views
Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition

Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15406 views

The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition to install protective screens in the subway. The DBN does not provide for such structures, but the issue may be considered when designing new subway lines.

State construction standards do not provide for the installation of protective screens on the Kyiv subway platforms, according to the response of the city council to the petition, UNN reports

The author of the petition calls for the installation of protective screens at subway stations due to the increase in cases of passengers being hit by trains. 

The city council said that the Kyiv metro stations are objects of architectural and cultural heritage, and three of them are monuments: “Vokzalna, Khreshchatyk, and Arsenalna are architectural monuments. The respective engineering structures were built in different years in accordance with the agreed design solutions developed in accordance with the requirements of state building codes in force at the time of construction and binding.

At the same time, the relevant state construction standards in force at the time of the design and commissioning of the existing Kyiv subway stations did not provide for the installation of fencing systems (protective screens or other structures) on the platforms of subway stations

- reads the response to the petition.

The city council emphasized that the design and construction of new lines, reconstruction and overhaul of existing lines, individual structures and devices of the subway is carried out in accordance with state building codes approved by the order of the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine of 20.11.2018. The relevant DBNs also do not provide for the installation of “protective screens” on station platforms.

However, they promised that, subject to appropriate amendments to the DBN, they would assess the technical feasibility of installing fencing systems, taking into account the planning characteristics of each individual station individually  and study the possibilities and feasibility of introducing a train control system on the three operating lines of the Kyiv Metro. 

In order to improve the safety of Kyiv metro passengers and in the event of amendments to the DBN, the issue raised in the e-petition No. 13070 “Install protective screens at metro stations” will be considered during the design and construction of new lines and stations of the Kyiv metro, in particular the fourth Podilsko-Vyhurivska line, within the available financial resources

- reads the petition's response.

Recall

On June 27-28, two people were hit by a train in the Kyiv subway. Thus, a man aged 30-35 found himself under the first carriage of the train at the Universytet station with his legs trapped.

The very next day, a woman in her 50s fell under a train at the Zoloti Vorota metro station. She could not be saved - rescuers pulled out her body, which was trapped under the first car of the train.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-metroKyiv Metro
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising