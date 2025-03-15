Train traffic on the red line has been restored in Kyiv: details
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Metro has restored train traffic on the ground section of the red line. Trains run from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Lisova" station as usual.
The Kyiv Metro has resumed traffic on the ground section of the red line. This is reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.
Details
All stations of the section that runs on the surface are again accepting passengers. Trains run smoothly from "Akademmistechko" to "Lisova".
The metro operates in standard mode, so passengers can plan their routes without changes.
We apologize for the temporary inconvenience
Recall
Earlier it was informed that train traffic on the red line was temporarily suspended in Kyiv due to an accident on the Darnytskyi overpass. Due to demolition works on the Darnytskyi overpass, public transport routes have been changed. Bus service has been launched between metro stations, and the number of trams and buses has been increased.
