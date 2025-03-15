Bus service organized in Kyiv instead of closed metro stations
Kyiv • UNN
Due to dismantling works on the Darnytskyi overpass, public transport routes have been changed. Bus service has been launched between metro stations, and the number of trams and buses has been increased.
In Kyiv, due to the dismantling of the beam on the Darnytskyi overpass, the routes of public transport have been changed. In this regard, bus traffic has been organized, which covers the temporarily closed sections of the subway. This is reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.
Details
Buses run along the route from the "Lisova" station to the "Arsenalna" station, following along Brovarskyi Avenue, Dniprovskyi Descent, Alley of Heroes of Kruty and Ivan Mazepa Street. In the opposite direction, the route remains the same, with the exception of the section between the "Darnitsa" and "Chernihivska" stations, where buses detour via Andriy Malyshka Street.
To facilitate passenger trips, the number of trams on routes No. 8 and No. 27, as well as buses No. 118, has been increased, which makes it more convenient to move around in this part of the city.
Let us remind you
In the capital, the movement of subway trains on the red line has been temporarily suspended due to an accident on the Darnytskyi overpass. The resumption of traffic is expected in 4-5 hours, 6 stations are closed.
Train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations has been stopped in Kyiv15.03.25, 06:29 • 86318 views