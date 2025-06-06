$41.470.01
Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)
Exclusive
03:42 PM • 7412 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 50987 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 61069 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 122276 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 160415 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 118506 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 100391 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92115 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66794 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92688 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Due to the damage to the metro tracks after the Russian attack, the head of the KMVA called on Kyiv residents who are traveling from the right bank to the left to give fellow travelers a ride along Brovarskyi Avenue.

The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks

The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, appealed to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening to give people a ride due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of the Russian attack at night. Tkachenko wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

It's Friday evening, and many residents of the left bank will not be able to return home on time due to the broken metro tracks. I appeal to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening. Give a colleague or neighbor a ride, pick up fellow travelers.

 - wrote Tkachenko.

He called for humanity and unity, because that is what distinguishes Ukrainians from Russians.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarKyiv
Kyiv
