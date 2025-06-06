The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks

The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, appealed to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening to give people a ride due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of the Russian attack at night. Tkachenko wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

It's Friday evening, and many residents of the left bank will not be able to return home on time due to the broken metro tracks. I appeal to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening. Give a colleague or neighbor a ride, pick up fellow travelers. - wrote Tkachenko.

He called for humanity and unity, because that is what distinguishes Ukrainians from Russians.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged.