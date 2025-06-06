The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the damage to the metro tracks after the Russian attack, the head of the KMVA called on Kyiv residents who are traveling from the right bank to the left to give fellow travelers a ride along Brovarskyi Avenue.
The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, appealed to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening to give people a ride due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of the Russian attack at night. Tkachenko wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
It's Friday evening, and many residents of the left bank will not be able to return home on time due to the broken metro tracks. I appeal to Kyiv residents and guests of the city who will be driving their own vehicles from the right bank to the left bank via Brovarskyi Avenue this evening. Give a colleague or neighbor a ride, pick up fellow travelers.
He called for humanity and unity, because that is what distinguishes Ukrainians from Russians.
Recall
On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged.