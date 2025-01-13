India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122581 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130612 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72978 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124442 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122908 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67730 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82185 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124442 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132824 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150212 views
Actual
India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg

India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34151 views

India plans to ban the unloading of oil tankers that have been sanctioned by the United States for transporting Russian cargo. The country will look for alternative oil suppliers from the Middle East and other regions.

India is going to abandon oil tankers that the United States has sanctioned for their role in transporting cargo for Russia, another example of the impact of Washington's measures on the global oil market, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Friday, the United States announced its most aggressive sanctions yet on energy trade with Russia, just days before Joe Biden is to be replaced by Donald Trump as President of the United States. Since then, oil prices have risen to more than $80 per barrel, and key traders, insurers, and about 160 tankers have been designated by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

A senior Indian official told reporters that the sanctioned vessels will not be allowed to unload. This does not apply to vessels chartered before January 10, provided they unload by March 12.

The official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, also said:

  • “The impact of the sanctions will be felt when the wind-down period ends in two months.
    • “Oil supply is not a problem. OPEC has 3 million barrels per day of spare capacity, while non-OPEC suppliers such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Guyana can easily add barrels.
      • “Price is a problem, but the rally above $80 shouldn't last long.
        • “India's refineries are heading to negotiate urgent supplies with Middle East suppliers. Depending on the market, they may look for additional barrels.
          • “India is investigating what is happening to the share of state-owned companies in the sanctioned Vostok oil project.
            • “Indian refineries may lose the discounts they have been receiving on Russian oil if supplies become scarce.
              • “Russia has not yet announced its position on sanctions”.
                • “Russia will find ways to deliver its barrels to India”.
                  • “Indian banks will require certificates of origin to ensure that crude oil is not coming from sanctioned suppliers.

                    Three Russian oil tankers stuck off China's coast after US sanctions - Bloomberg13.01.25, 11:35 • 27449 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    Julia Shramko

                    EconomyNews of the World
                    opecOPEC
                    brazilBrazil
                    donald-trumpDonald Trump
                    indiaIndia
                    canadaCanada
                    dzho-baidenJoe Biden
                    chinaChina
                    united-statesUnited States

                    Contact us about advertising