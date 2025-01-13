Three Russian oil tankers stuck off China's coast after US sanctions - Bloomberg

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125510 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104395 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113930 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127019 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86171 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100155 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179768 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127022 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151180 views
Three Russian oil tankers stuck off China's coast after US sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27450 views

Tankers carrying 2 million barrels of Russian oil changed course and stopped off the coast of China after US sanctions. Shandong Port Group banned the sanctioned tankers from entering ports.

Three tankers carrying more than 2 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing in the waters off China's east coast after being sanctioned by the United States on Friday, according to ship tracking data, Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

According to data intelligence company Kpler, the Huihai Pacific was due to arrive in Dongjiakou in Shandong province on January 15 after loading nearly 770,000 barrels of ESPO crude oil from Russia's Pacific port of Kozmino earlier in the month. However, it changed course over the weekend and is now offshore, loaded with oil.

Oil ships carrying Russian oil are currently idle off the east coast of China after being sanctioned.

The vessel, like many others, has been hit by the most aggressive package of measures targeting Russian oil exports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Several tankers and at least one trader who trades in ESPO crude, a grade favored by Chinese independent refiners, have been sanctioned.

The Mermar left Kozmino on January 5 with more than 755,000 barrels of ESPO and was due to call at Yantai port this week, but is now waiting ashore, Kpler data show. The Olia left the Russian port on January 7 with almost 709,000 barrels of this oil and was also headed for Yantai, but is now in the Yellow Sea.

Addendum

Washington's action comes just days after Shandong Port Group Co. which operates several ports in the province called on terminals to stop allowing sanctioned oil tankers to enter the port or unload cargo.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising