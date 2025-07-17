Operational efficiency came first: KSE expert on the transformation of the procurement sector

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18311 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 211451 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125487 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151660 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134607 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103724 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264705 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69812 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78714 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90890 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 138505 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 211469 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 264717 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 198530 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 350214 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35497 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172319 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192419 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132512 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 143852 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Operational efficiency came first: KSE expert on the transformation of the procurement sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

Procurement is gradually turning into a powerful strategic management tool that helps companies not only save money.

Operational efficiency came first: KSE expert on the transformation of the procurement sector

Olena Starodubtseva, Head of the Center for Procurement Excellence at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), shared the results of recent research on the transformation of the procurement function and expectations for this area in 2025 at the MHP Procurement Conference 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, operational efficiency has become the top strategic priority for companies, surpassing even the traditional focus on cost reduction. Businesses today expect speed, flexibility, and process stability, Starodubtseva emphasized.

Thus, among the key expectations of management is ensuring uninterrupted supply, which becomes a critical factor in an unstable environment.

She also stressed that the procurement function is changing. The procurement specialist of 2025 is already a strategic player who combines the roles of an analyst and a negotiator, Starodubtseva clarified.

2024 also brought new management challenges. Among them:

  • difficulty in attracting new specialists;
    • shortage of qualified labor;
      • psycho-emotional exhaustion of teams and the need for mental health support.

        Another important trend is the active interest in implementing artificial intelligence. More than half of companies are already exploring its capabilities for procurement functions, and 17% are already piloting it.

        Procurement is gradually becoming a powerful tool for strategic management, helping companies not only save money.

        Reference

        The organizer of the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 is MHP, an international company in the food and agritech sector.

        It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe.

        MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

        It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

        MHP exports products to over 80 countries worldwide. Its land bank amounts to 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country according to Forbes and NV publications.

        MHP is a leader in chicken production in Europe and is among the top 10 global chicken producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

        The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Myasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

        Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Nearby" program.

        The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        Economy
        London Stock Exchange
        Yuriy Kosiuk
        Kyiv School of Economics
        Forbes
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9